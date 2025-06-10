AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,095 Increased By 61.2 (0.47%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS shares slide 7%, reversing gains after Swiss capital proposals

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 03:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Shares in UBS dropped 7% on Tuesday as investors worried about the impact of new government proposals to force the Swiss bank to hold $26 billion in extra capital, including on the bank’s plans to return cash to shareholders.

UBS’s stock had risen after the government on Friday announced its proposals to make its banking system safer, but on Tuesday the shares reversed those gains and by 0755 GMT were 7.1% lower at 25.91 francs, set for their biggest one-day drop in two months.

Deutsche Bank analysts said on Monday, when Swiss markets were shut, that UBS’s capital returns to investors for 2026 and beyond remained uncertain.

Citi analysts, however, said UBS should be able to manage the extra capital demands without affecting future buybacks and dividends.

European stocks dip as UBS falls, US-China trade talks loom

“Our remaining concern is that this still needs to go through a consultation and legislative process, so could yet be amended, and outside of the capital debate, we worry about UBS’s consensus earnings momentum, which continues to be weaker than peers on ongoing NII (net interest income) softness,” they said.

UBS

Comments

200 characters

UBS shares slide 7%, reversing gains after Swiss capital proposals

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories