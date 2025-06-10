AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
CNERGY 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.26%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.47%)
FLYNG 59.28 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
HUBC 138.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.72%)
KEL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.6%)
KOSM 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.18%)
OGDC 210.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.18%)
PACE 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PAEL 43.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
PPL 165.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.65%)
PRL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.77%)
PTC 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.85%)
SEARL 91.16 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.76%)
SSGC 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TRG 63.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.59%)
WAVESAPP 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,080 Increased By 45.5 (0.35%)
BR30 37,958 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.18%)
KSE100 122,024 Increased By 383.4 (0.32%)
KSE30 36,903 Increased By 74.7 (0.2%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European stocks dip as UBS falls, US-China trade talks loom

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 03:32pm

European stocks dipped on Tuesday, weighed down by Swiss bank UBS, as investors stayed on edge ahead of developments from the second day of high-stakes US-China trade negotiations.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 was down 0.2% at 552.41 points, as of 0818 GMT.

The spotlight remains on the talks in London between the world’s two biggest economies, after US President Donald Trump on Monday put a positive spin on the talks but did not divulge any details.

Investors closely monitor for signs of progress or easing in the trade war, which has threatened global supply chains and economic growth.

“Markets are taking a more upbeat tone on hints of progress but this is going to underpin choppy price action as there’s a lack of clarity on what an actual deal could be,” said Laura Cooper, head of macro credit and investment strategist at Nuveen.

“Until we see a substantial trade deal emerge, attention will be on the end of that 90-day pause and its implications if there isn’t a deal in place.”

Shares of financial services-linked companies fell 1.2%, led by UBS, as investors reacted to Swiss government proposals that would require the bank to hold an additional $26 billion in capital.

UBS shed nearly 4%, erasing gains posted on Friday, as Swiss markets reopened after a holiday closure on Monday.

Defence stocks also traded lower, with the sub-index at its lowest point in more than a week. “There’s a bit of this valuation story at play to prompt this pullback and some profit taken, but the broad European rotation still has legs,” said Cooper.

Energy stocks rose nearly 1%, supported by gains in oil prices. Shares of healthcare companies advanced 0.5%, led by Novo Nordisk, which gained about 3% following a report that activist hedge fund Parvus Asset Management is building a stake in the drugmaker.

Europe’s equities ease as US-China trade talks grip markets

Vaccine makers such as AstraZeneca and Sanofi also climbed, despite the US health secretary dismantling the vaccine advisory committee.

Most regional indexes were higher, with London’s FTSE among the biggest gainers.

Data showed British pay growth slowed sharply in the three months to April, while unemployment hit its highest levels in nearly four years, strengthening the case for an interest rate cut by the Bank of England.

Bellway gained 4.1% after the British homebuilder raised its forecast for full-year volume production. Shares of Aberdeen gained 7.5%, topping the STOXX 600, after J.P.Morgan upgraded the fund manager’s stock to “overweight” from “neutral”.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

European stocks dip as UBS falls, US-China trade talks loom

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises nearly 400 points amid budget buzz

Brain drain: Pakistan lost 727,381 workers to overseas employment in 2024

Gold price per tola fall Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Budget 2025-26: Awam Pakistan urges govt to provide relief to Balochistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Read more stories