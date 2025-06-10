AIRLINK 155.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.41%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.39%)
CPHL 88.38 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.2%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.35%)
FLYNG 59.95 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.39%)
HUBC 138.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
MLCF 77.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.49%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.62%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 13.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.61 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.28%)
PTC 25.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.81%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.11%)
YOUW 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 13,126 Increased By 91.6 (0.7%)
BR30 38,049 Increased By 21.6 (0.06%)
KSE100 122,370 Increased By 728.7 (0.6%)
KSE30 37,027 Increased By 199.4 (0.54%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Argentina not overly reliant on Messi, says Scaloni

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 01:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Argentina have learned to cope with Lionel Messi’s absences and no longer need to rejig the line-up when the Inter Miami forward is not available, manager Lionel Scaloni said ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup qualifier against Colombia.

Since making his senior debut in 2005, Messi has scored 112 goals in 192 appearances for Argentina, winning the World Cup in 2022, two Copa America titles and a gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 37-year-old captain missed Argentina’s 1-0 win over Uruguay and 4-1 thrashing of rivals Brazil in March due to injury, with Scaloni’s side securing their place at the 2026 World Cup during that international break.

He returned to the squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers and made a substitute appearance in Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile last week.

“The team is now in a moment where it can play in the same way with Leo (Messi) or without Leo, which used to be more complex in the past as we had to change some players,” Scaloni told reporters ahead of the match in Buenos Aires.

“But now we don’t have this necessity and the team works in the same way, that’s good.”

While Argentina have already qualified for the World Cup in North America, Colombia are in the sixth and final automatic qualification spot and will be looking to put some distance between themselves and seventh-placed Venezuela with a win.

World Cup dream is still alive despite loss to Belgium, Wales manager Bellamy says

Colombia beat Argentina 2-1 when the sides last met in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

“It’s a great team, and with great players, and it has a clear style that can put you in trouble,” Scaloni said.

“We’ve analysed it, we’ve shown the players their strengths and what we want to take advantage of. It’s going to be a nice game, especially because we play at home, so it’s good for our people to see the players.”

Lionel Messi Inter Miami Lionel Scaloni

Comments

200 characters

Argentina not overly reliant on Messi, says Scaloni

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

Expected 5%–20% FED on packaged foods alarms industry

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Over 200,000 returned to Afghanistan in past nine weeks: interior ministry

Israel set to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists, ministry says

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Read more stories