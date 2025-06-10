AIRLINK 156.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.34%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
CNERGY 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
CPHL 88.32 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.13%)
FCCL 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.82%)
FFL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.41%)
FLYNG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.96%)
HUBC 138.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
OGDC 210.85 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.43%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 166.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.25%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.62%)
SYM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
TRG 63.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.22%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
BR100 13,123 Increased By 88.8 (0.68%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.5 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,403 Increased By 762.4 (0.63%)
KSE30 37,050 Increased By 221.7 (0.6%)
Gold falls on strong dollar; US-China talks take spotlight

Reuters Published 10 Jun, 2025 11:52am
Gold prices declined on Tuesday, hurt by an uptick in the U.S. dollar as market participants awaited details from the second day of trade talks between the U.S. and China in London.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $3,307.72 an ounce, as of 0502 GMT. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.8% to $3,327.50.

The dollar index rose 0.3% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.

The trade talks between the world’s two largest economies encompass issues ranging from tariffs to rare earth metals restrictions.

“With U.S.-China trade talks still in the works, gold is trading reservedly until we see any progress is made between the two global superpowers,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration was “doing well” in the negotiations.

Last month, both sides agreed to a temporary pause in tariffs against each other, offering some relief to financial markets.

Data from China showed export growth slowed to a three-month low in May as U.S. tariffs affected shipments, while factory-gate deflation worsened to its deepest level in two years.

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Meanwhile, U.S. inflation data, due on Wednesday, could give investors more guidance on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

“If CPI has ticked marginally higher, that would be an expected result, but if it jumps, then that could raise some alarm bells for investors, and any resulting flight to safety could help the gold price,” Waterer said.

Gold gains appeal during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty and tends to do well when interest rates are low.

Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.5% to $36.52 per ounce, platinum was flat at $1,219.65, while palladium gained 0.4% to $1,078.94.

