Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Zardari for working in unison for country’s betterment

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised working in unison for the country’s development and prosperity.

The president expressed these views while talking to leaders and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Islamabad on Monday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The president said “agriculture is foundation of our economy and the country needs to be developed on basis of agricultural sector.”

He emphasised the need for building the country’s economy on strong foundations and making it self-reliant.

He said Pakistan had immense potential for development and the government could put the country’s economy on path of development by supporting farmers.

The president also expressed concern over the growing extremism in India, saying that “minorities, especially Muslims and Christians, have to face prejudice and oppression in India.”

He said India’s extremist Hindutva mindset posed serious threats to the entire region. He said Muslims had historical, religious and cultural roots in the Sub-continent.

On the occasion, the president extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the party workers.

He said “workers are our strength, who remained firm with the party in difficult times.”

