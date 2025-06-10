Urban centres: SCF concerned about environmental issues

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has raised serious concerns over the escalating environmental crisis in Sindh’s urban centres, saying big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad are facing an impending ecological breakdown that demands immediate action.

Single-use plastics are clogging our drains, polluting waterways, and posing serious health risks, said Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF. By tackling plastic pollution, strengthening environmental laws, and engaging communities, we can restore urban ecosystems and safeguard public health for future generations.

He said in Karachi, the megacity’s tree cover has fallen to below 3%, one of the lowest among global megacities, exacerbating the urban heat-island effect. This has led to soaring temperatures, making the already critical environmental situation in the city even worse.

The lack of public waste bins, combined with clogged drainage systems, significantly increases the risk of urban flooding and the spread of waterborne diseases. There is absence of municipal bylaws on waste segregation, water protection, and sustainable construction practices, which only deepens the environmental crisis. Furthermore, environmental education is largely absent from school curricula, preventing the younger generation from developing a sense of ecological responsibility.

SCF has proposed a comprehensive four-point strategy to address the crisis: enforce zoning laws and require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for all new urban developments to minimise environmental harm; mandate the inclusion of green roofs on public buildings to reduce urban heat, improve air quality, and support biodiversity; implement strict regulations to control plastic use, improve waste disposal systems, and monitor air and water quality through transparent mechanisms with penalties for violations; and launch community-driven “Clean and Green” initiatives, such as neighbourhood clean-ups, rooftop gardening, and door-to-door recycling, to foster environmental responsibility and public engagement.

