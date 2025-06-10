AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Urban centres: SCF concerned about environmental issues

Recorder Report Published 10 Jun, 2025 06:07am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Community Foundation (SCF) has raised serious concerns over the escalating environmental crisis in Sindh’s urban centres, saying big cities like Karachi and Hyderabad are facing an impending ecological breakdown that demands immediate action.

Single-use plastics are clogging our drains, polluting waterways, and posing serious health risks, said Javed Hussain, Executive Director of SCF. By tackling plastic pollution, strengthening environmental laws, and engaging communities, we can restore urban ecosystems and safeguard public health for future generations.

He said in Karachi, the megacity’s tree cover has fallen to below 3%, one of the lowest among global megacities, exacerbating the urban heat-island effect. This has led to soaring temperatures, making the already critical environmental situation in the city even worse.

The lack of public waste bins, combined with clogged drainage systems, significantly increases the risk of urban flooding and the spread of waterborne diseases. There is absence of municipal bylaws on waste segregation, water protection, and sustainable construction practices, which only deepens the environmental crisis. Furthermore, environmental education is largely absent from school curricula, preventing the younger generation from developing a sense of ecological responsibility.

SCF has proposed a comprehensive four-point strategy to address the crisis: enforce zoning laws and require Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) for all new urban developments to minimise environmental harm; mandate the inclusion of green roofs on public buildings to reduce urban heat, improve air quality, and support biodiversity; implement strict regulations to control plastic use, improve waste disposal systems, and monitor air and water quality through transparent mechanisms with penalties for violations; and launch community-driven “Clean and Green” initiatives, such as neighbourhood clean-ups, rooftop gardening, and door-to-door recycling, to foster environmental responsibility and public engagement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Community Foundation SCF

Comments

200 characters

Urban centres: SCF concerned about environmental issues

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7pc

US actions to hurt trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar govt borrowing slumps 69pc

Analysis: Economic Survey

Agri sector misses growth target

July-March 2025: LSM experiences 1.5pc negative growth

Inflation projected to remain within range of 4.5-5pc

Public debt recorded at Rs76,007bn by end-March

Read more stories