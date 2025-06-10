AIRLINK 155.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-1.66%)
BOP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
CNERGY 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
CPHL 88.46 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.29%)
FCCL 45.39 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
FFL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.64%)
FLYNG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.3%)
HUBC 138.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.22%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.82%)
KEL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.09%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
MLCF 77.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
OGDC 211.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.5%)
PACE 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PAEL 43.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.46 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (9.99%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.18%)
POWER 14.04 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
PRL 34.59 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.22%)
PTC 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
SEARL 91.30 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.92%)
SSGC 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.86%)
TRG 63.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.25%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,120 Increased By 85.6 (0.66%)
BR30 38,065 Increased By 37.3 (0.1%)
KSE100 122,356 Increased By 714.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 37,015 Increased By 187.5 (0.51%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-10

Pakistan Economic Survey: Economic performance misrepresented: PTI

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 10, 2025 Updated June 10, 2025 11:33am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday strongly criticised the Economic Survey for the fiscal year 2024-25, dismissing the reported 2.7% GDP growth rate as both embarrassing and manipulated.

The opposition party accused the government of misrepresenting the country’s economic performance ahead of the annual budget, due to be presented in the National Assembly Tuesday.

Speaking at a presser, PTI spokesman Sheikh Waqas Akram said: “At least 30 million people in Pakistan have fallen below the poverty line. These were the very people brought in by the current regime to fix the economy, yet they ended up extinguishing household stoves instead.”

The remarks came shortly after Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Economic Survey for 2024-25, which reported GDP growth of 2.7% and an inflation rate of 4.6% for the outgoing fiscal year.

According to the finance minister, the economy had begun to recover after the 2023 fiscal year and was showing signs of stability and consolidation moving into 2025.

The survey, released a day ahead of the 2025-26 federal budget, provides an overview of Pakistan’s socio-economic performance, including GDP trends, tax revenue, industrial output, and other fiscal indicators.

Akram challenged the government’s economic claims, drawing comparisons with growth under the PTI-led administration of former prime minister Imran Khan.

“They used to scoff at the 6.5% growth rate achieved under our government. But over the past three years, the average growth has been only 1.5%,” he said.

Describing the current figures as “fake and misleading,” he likened the growth numbers to Form-47 – a reference to alleged rigging during the 8 February general elections.

He also questioned the credibility of the Economic Survey for 2024-25, saying it failed to reflect the economic hardships being faced by the general population. “The people have become economically orphaned under this government,” he claimed.

Akram further cited a reported 13.5% decline in the agriculture sector, accusing the government of pursuing policies that were anti-farmer and, in his words, akin to enmity with the nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI GDP growth rate Economic Survey Sheikh Waqas Akram Economic survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan Economic Survey: Economic performance misrepresented: PTI

Aurangzeb to present federal budget 2025-26 today

KSE-100 rises over 800 points amid budget buzz

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Direct taxes’ share jumps to 48.7% in Pakistan

Pakistan likely to hike defence spending but slash overall budget in 2025-26

Israel set to deport Greta Thunberg, other activists, ministry says

US actions to hurt Pakistan’s trade

Tax relief costs kitty Rs5.84trn

Pakistan Economic Survey fails to calculate unemployment rate for current year

Jul-Mar: Pakistan govt borrowing slumps 69%

Read more stories