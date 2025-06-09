AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economic Survey FY25: power consumption drops in industrial, agri sectors; up at household level

Salman Siddiqui Published June 9, 2025

Total electricity consumption in Pakistan stood at 80,111 gigawatt hours (GWh) during July-March FY2024-25, compared to 83,109 GWh in the corresponding period of FY 2024, reflecting a 3.6% decline in electricity usage.

“This contraction may be attributed to ongoing energy conservation measures, elevated power tariffs, off-grid solar solutions, and subdued industrial activity,” read the Economic Survey 2024-25 published on Monday.

The household sector continued to dominate electricity consumption, with its share rising to 49.6% (39,728 GWh) during July-March FY25, up from 47.3% percent (39,286 GWh) in the same period of FY24.

“The increase indicates a relative expansion in residential demand, possibly driven by population growth, an increased use of home appliances, and stable weather-related consumption patterns.

“In contrast, industrial consumption slightly declined both in absolute terms and share. The sector consumed 21,082 GWh, down from 22,031 GWh, reducing its share from 26.5% to 26.3%.”

Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Electricity usage in the agriculture sector dropped significantly by 34.3%, falling from 6,951 GWh to 4,566 GWh, which reduced its share from 8.4% to 5.7%.

“This sharp decline is likely due to changes in irrigation practices, rainfall patterns, and possibly a switch to diesel-powered or solar alternatives in response to rising electricity costs.”

The commercial sector recorded a modest increase in consumption, from 6,776 GWh to 6,898 GWh, slightly raising its share to 8.6%.

“This rise indicates a marginal pickup in business and retail activity, particularly in urban centers,” the survey said.

power sector pakistan power sector Economic Survey Pakistan economic survey Power consumption Economic survey 2024 25 Economic survey FY25

Comments

200 characters

Economic Survey FY25: power consumption drops in industrial, agri sectors; up at household level

Solar net-metering capacity in Pakistan jumps to 2,813MW

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

‘Lowest in 9 years’: Pakistan agriculture sector projected to grow only 0.56% in FY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Read more stories