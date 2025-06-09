Economic Survey FY25: power consumption drops in industrial, agri sectors; up at household level

Total electricity consumption in Pakistan stood at 80,111 gigawatt hours (GWh) during July-March FY2024-25, compared to 83,109 GWh in the corresponding period of FY 2024, reflecting a 3.6% decline in electricity usage.

“This contraction may be attributed to ongoing energy conservation measures, elevated power tariffs, off-grid solar solutions, and subdued industrial activity,” read the Economic Survey 2024-25 published on Monday.

The household sector continued to dominate electricity consumption, with its share rising to 49.6% (39,728 GWh) during July-March FY25, up from 47.3% percent (39,286 GWh) in the same period of FY24.

“The increase indicates a relative expansion in residential demand, possibly driven by population growth, an increased use of home appliances, and stable weather-related consumption patterns.

“In contrast, industrial consumption slightly declined both in absolute terms and share. The sector consumed 21,082 GWh, down from 22,031 GWh, reducing its share from 26.5% to 26.3%.”

Electricity usage in the agriculture sector dropped significantly by 34.3%, falling from 6,951 GWh to 4,566 GWh, which reduced its share from 8.4% to 5.7%.

“This sharp decline is likely due to changes in irrigation practices, rainfall patterns, and possibly a switch to diesel-powered or solar alternatives in response to rising electricity costs.”

The commercial sector recorded a modest increase in consumption, from 6,776 GWh to 6,898 GWh, slightly raising its share to 8.6%.

“This rise indicates a marginal pickup in business and retail activity, particularly in urban centers,” the survey said.