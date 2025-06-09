AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

BR Web Desk Published June 9, 2025 Updated June 9, 2025 04:33pm

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 on Tuesday, recapping the annual report on the country’s economic progress for the outgoing financial year.

Pakistan missed its GDP growth target of 3.6% in the outgoing fiscal year, posting a figure of 2.7%, revealed the Economic Survey 2024-25.

According to the provisional figures provided by the survey, Pakistan’s agriculture sector, industries and services sector registered subdued growth of 0.56%, 4.77% and 2.91%, respectively, during the outgoing fiscal year.

Commenting on the global economy, Aurangzeb noted that the global GDP growth in 2023 stood at 3.5%, which was reduced to 3.3% in 2024 and is now projected to be 2.8% according to the latest estimates.

Business Recorder presents major highlights of the document that is mostly based on July-March/April of FY25 figures.

  • Pakistan’s economy (gross domestic product/GDP) increased by 2.68% to $411 billion in FY25 compared to 2.51% in FY24.

  • Among the three main drivers of the GDP; services sector (58.4% of GDP) expanded 2.91%, agriculture sector grew 0.56%, and industrial sector rose 4.77%.

  • Pakistan’s GDP growth projected at 5.7% over the medium term.

  • Per capita income rose 9.75%, or $162, to $1,824 in FY25 compared to $1,662 in FY24.

  • Primary surplus hit historic high of 3% of GDP for July-March FY25.

  • Investment-to-GDP ratio improved to 13.8% in FY25 compared to 13.1% in FY24.

  • Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation decreased to 4.7% during July-April FY2025, down from 26.0% in the same period last year.

  • KIBOR rate declined by 9.7-percentage points in one year, reducing to 11.3% at present.

  • Average exchange rate stood at Rs278.75/$ so far in FY25.

  • Private investment grew 9.9% in FY25.

  • Public investment, including general government development spending, rose 34.2%.

  • National saving improved to 14.1% of GDP, reflecting stronger domestic resource mobilisation.

Pakistan Economy economic indicators Pakistan’s Economy Pakistan GDP Pakistan economic survey Economic survey 2024 25

Comments

200 characters

Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories