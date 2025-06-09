Key highlights of Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveiled the Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25 on Tuesday, recapping the annual report on the country’s economic progress for the outgoing financial year.

Pakistan missed its GDP growth target of 3.6% in the outgoing fiscal year, posting a figure of 2.7%, revealed the Economic Survey 2024-25.

According to the provisional figures provided by the survey, Pakistan’s agriculture sector, industries and services sector registered subdued growth of 0.56%, 4.77% and 2.91%, respectively, during the outgoing fiscal year.

Commenting on the global economy, Aurangzeb noted that the global GDP growth in 2023 stood at 3.5%, which was reduced to 3.3% in 2024 and is now projected to be 2.8% according to the latest estimates.

Business Recorder presents major highlights of the document that is mostly based on July-March/April of FY25 figures.