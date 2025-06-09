AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone bond yields ease; US-China talks, ECB speakers on tap

Reuters Published 09 Jun, 2025 05:30pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Monday, stabilising after last week’s selloff, while investors watched for developments in scheduled talks between top U.S. and Chinese trade officials in London.

The European Central Bank last week cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 2%, as expected, but signalled it may be closer to the end of its current easing cycle than many had previously expected.

On Monday, benchmark 10-year Bund yields fell 2.2 basis points to 2.543%, having risen 5.4 bps last week.

Two-year German yields also edged down 2 bps to 1.852% Schatz yields rose 9 bps last week, marking their largest weekly increase since early March, when the German government announced the biggest overhaul in spending in decades.

10-year Italian yields dipped nearly 3 bps to 3.474%, while 10-year French debt was yielding 3.217%, down 1.8 bps. French bond markets were severely rattled a year ago when President Emmanuel Macron called a snap election following European parliamentary elections in which his party suffered dramatic losses.

Euro zone bond yields ease ahead of key US jobs data

A host of ECB officials are scheduled to speak this week, including board member Isabel Schnabel.

ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir on Monday said the central bank was nearly done with interest rate cuts and should watch data over the summer to determine whether more tweaks are necessary or not.

Traders are pricing in just one more rate cut for the rest of this year from the ECB, down from roughly two a week ago.

“The ECB is in a comfortable position with rates at the middle of the expected neutral range and inflation moving towards ECB’s target,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said.

“We are still keeping our view of one more rate cut in September as we expect a slowdown in the macro picture over summer months,” he said.

Longer-dated global bond yields have risen sharply this year, as investors everywhere have grown more concerned about debt levels in developed countries, in particular.

German 30-year bond yields, which on Monday were down 2 bps just below 3%, have risen by about 40 bps this year to close to their highest since mid-2011. U.S. 30-year Treasuries meanwhile are up nearly 20 bps at around 5%, nearing their highest since 2007.

Investors are demanding higher premia to hold longer-term bonds, but appetite for government debt has been robust this year.

Barclays strategists noted late last week that euro area banks in particular have been avid buyers of general government debt this year, to the tune of 173.6 billion euros ($198 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 alone, with 85.5 billion euros coming in the domestic markets.

“This was multiples higher than the demand seen in Q1 of the previous five years,” they said.

ECB Emmanuel Macron Euro zone bond yields Barclays US China talks

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone bond yields ease; US-China talks, ECB speakers on tap

Overseas Pakistanis help country post historic current account surplus of $1.9bn in 10MFY25

Pakistan secures over $1.5 billion for climate action amid rising environmental pressures

Platform set for further growth: Experts weigh in on Pakistan Economic Survey 2024-25

Pakistan’s IT sector surges with 24% export growth, $2.4bn trade surplus

Chinese defence stocks surge as Pakistan signals major arms deal: report

California governor calls Trump National Guard deployment in LA unlawful

Israeli forces seize Gaza aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg, ministry says

Policy for installing more than one electricity meter unchanged, says Power Division amid social media reports

CCP grants exemptions to logistics and transport sector

Pakistan’s high-level multi party delegation arrives in London

Read more stories