PM Shehbaz extends Eid greetings to President Zardari, discusses national matters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned President Asif Ali Zardari to extend warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier conveyed his best wishes to the president, who reciprocated with gratitude and similar sentiments.

The two leaders also held a discussion on the overall political landscape of the country and exchanged views on various national issues.

Earlier in the day, both leaders felicitated the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message, the president that the day revives in “us the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood”, as per Radio Pakistan.

The president called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrating them into our lives.

“Today, there is a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalized segments of our society. Along with the act of animal sacrifice, Eid calls upon us to make a solemn pledge to always care for those in need,” President Zardari said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the message of Eid-ul-Adha is not limited to the sacrifice of animals alone, but teaches us to sacrifice our ego, desires, and personal interests for higher purposes.

Eid teaches us not only the importance of sacrificing life and wealth but also that nations achieve greatness when they work for collective welfare and selflessness alongside individual development, the PM said.

“Today, we must especially remember our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are enduring ruthless and inhumane oppression and hunger.”