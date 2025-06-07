AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Adha

BR Web Desk Published June 7, 2025 Updated June 7, 2025 11:10am
Photo: Radio Pakistan
Photo: Radio Pakistan

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended on Saturday heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation and the Muslim Ummah around the world on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

In his message, the president that the day revives in “us the spirit of faith, sacrifice, selflessness, and brotherhood”, as per Radio Pakistan.

The president called for drawing lessons from the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness shown by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and integrating them into our lives.

“Today, there is a pressing need to support the underprivileged and marginalized segments of our society. Along with the act of animal sacrifice, Eid calls upon us to make a solemn pledge to always care for those in need,” President Zardari said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the message of Eid-ul-Adha is not limited to the sacrifice of animals alone, but teaches us to sacrifice our ego, desires, and personal interests for higher purposes.

Eid teaches us not only the importance of sacrificing life and wealth but also that nations achieve greatness when they work for collective welfare and selflessness alongside individual development, the PM said.

“Today, we must especially remember our Palestinian brothers and sisters who are enduring ruthless and inhumane oppression and hunger.”

Sindh govt announces four holidays on Eid-ul-Adha

Moreover, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff also extended their profound felicitations to the people of Pakistan.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan convey their earnest prayers for enduring peace, prosperity, and national cohesion,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release today.

“We pay solemn tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Pakistani nation and express deep appreciation for the valour and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and courageous citizens who continue to uphold the security and stability of our homeland.”

Eid ul Azha PM Shehbaz Sharif Eid ul Azha celebrations President Asif Ali Zardari Eid ul Adha 2025

Comments

200 characters

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Adha

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pakistan leadership

Read more stories