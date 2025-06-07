AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Gauff fights back to beat Sabalenka to French Open crown

AFP Published 07 Jun, 2025 09:22pm
US Coco Gauff reacts after a point during her women’s singles final match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 of The French Open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on June 7, 2025. Photo: AFP
PARIS: Coco Gauff battled back from a set down to beat world number one Aryna Sabalenka in a Grand Slam final for the second time with a dramatic victory in the French Open showpiece on Saturday.

The second-ranked American dug deep to claim a 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-4 victory and her second major title after also defeating Sabalenka at the 2023 US Open.

The 21-year-old more than made amends for her emotional 2022 final loss to Iga Swiatek at Roland Garros, outlasting Sabalenka over two hours and 38 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

It was a second straight Grand Slam final loss for Sabalenka after her defeat by Madison Keys at the Australian Open in January.

Gauff was rock solid after falling a set down, while Sabalenka made 70 unforced errors in windy conditions in a match which followed a very similar pattern to Gauff’s victory at Flushing Meadows two years ago.

Alcaraz puts French Open title on line against scorching Sinner

Belarusian Sabalenka was aiming to become the only current women’s player to win three of the four Grand Slam events after her US Open triumph last year and back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024.

But Gauff instead moved 6-5 ahead in their head-to-head record, proving the more consistent player in the first women’s Slam final between the world’s top two since Caroline Wozniacki beat Simona Halep in Melbourne in 2018.

