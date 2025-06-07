AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
BOP 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
CNERGY 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.41%)
CPHL 86.48 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 44.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.86%)
FFL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.79%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 138.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.29%)
KEL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.76%)
KOSM 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
MLCF 77.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.88%)
OGDC 209.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-0.92%)
PACE 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
PAEL 43.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.07%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
PPL 166.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.1%)
PRL 33.84 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.68%)
PTC 26.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
SEARL 90.47 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.63%)
SSGC 37.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.72%)
SYM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
TELE 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
TRG 64.65 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (4.83%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.65%)
YOUW 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
BR100 13,034 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.33%)
BR30 38,028 Decreased By -27.3 (-0.07%)
KSE100 121,641 Decreased By -157.9 (-0.13%)
KSE30 36,828 Decreased By -156 (-0.42%)
Jun 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-06-07

Dollar rises against major peers

Reuters Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

NEW YORK: The dollar rose against major currencies on Friday after data showed better-than-expected US jobs growth in May despite a slowdown from the previous month, suggesting the Federal Reserve might wait longer to cut interest rates.

Labor Department data showed that employers added 139,000 jobs in May, fewer than the 147,000 jobs added in April, but exceeding the 130,000 gain forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The dollar was up 0.84% to 144.72 against the Japanese yen and added 0.33% to 0.823 against the Swiss franc . The greenback had extended gains against both safe-haven currencies following the data.

The US currency was headed for a second straight weekly gain against both the yen and franc, but it was still down about 8% year-to-date and about 9% year-to-date, respectively, against both currencies.

The dollar has been weighed down by uncertainty from President Donald Trump’s tariff policies and the prospects of negotiations with trading partners, the deficit spending and tax bill being considered in the Senate after it passed the House, and the trajectory of recent economic data, said Eugene Epstein, head of structuring for North America at Moneycorp in New Jersey.

But the market is starting to reverse some of its short positioning against the dollar in the wake of stronger-than-expected economic data, including the jobs data, Epstein said.

“Every bank is forecasting a weaker dollar, which I think is probably the right call long-term. But now you have this stretched positioning and suddenly reversing everything since you have stronger jobs numbers and stronger hourly earnings. The numbers are stronger overall and now good news is bad news because the 10-year yields went up so the cuts are not going to come,” Epstein said.

The euro added to losses against the dollar immediately after the jobs data and was down 0.28% at $1.1413.

The single currency, which is headed for a weekly gain against the greenback, had hit a six-week high of $1.14950 on Thursday following comments by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde that the central bank was nearing the end of the monetary policy easing cycle.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.38% to 99.05 on the session, but it is on track to notch a weekly loss.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a rare leader-to-leader call on Thursday, as tensions over tit-for-tat tariffs appearing to be easing. The dollar strengthened 0.22% to 7.190 versus the offshore Chinese yuan.

Bitcoin gained 4.10% to $104,632.06. Ethereum rose 4.67% to $2,510.82.

Dollar Dollar rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar rises against major peers

PRGMEA seeks targeted policy support in budget

WHT regime: Finance Bill will introduce major changes

Insurance industry’s shift to Takaful: SECP maps out strategic transition plan

Amendments to orders for accuracy: Commissioner IR has powers under Sec 221(1) of IT law: SC

Pakistan rejects Modi’s misleading remarks

Bilawal briefs US lawmakers about India’s belligerence

Pakistan condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Punjab power relief funded by profits of two power companies

Trump commends ‘very strong’ Pak leadership

Special attorney not liable for acts performed on behalf of principal: LHC

Read more stories