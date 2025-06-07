AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Forces kill two terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

NNI Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces Friday conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Kolpur, Kachhi District of Balochistan, on reported presence of terrorists belonging to what the army called Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Fitna al Hindustan terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Friday.

The military’s media wing said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Fitna al Hindustan killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous Indian sponsored terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipeout the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

ISPR Balochistan terrorists Pakistan Security forces

