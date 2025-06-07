Tourism sector: Minister/SAPM, CM G-B discuss digital media’s role

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, met with Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan and Minister/SACM for Commerce and Youth Affairs Zabiullah, along with other officials. The meeting focused on exploring collaborative efforts to leverage digital media and public communication to further highlight Gilgit-Baltistan’s internationally acclaimed tourism sector.

Recognized by leading global travel platforms as one of the top destinations for 2025, Gilgit-Baltistan continues to attract significant attention for its natural beauty and vibrant culture. Discussions also encompassed the empowerment of youth and the promotion of commerce in the region, underscoring a shared commitment to sustainable economic growth.

Fahd Haroon emphasized the importance of digital platforms in amplifying the region’s profile on the world stage and engaging a broader audience, while the Chief Minister, Minister/SACM, and other officials reaffirmed their dedication to driving progress across multiple sectors.

This collaborative dialogue marks a significant step in strengthening partnerships that aim to enhance Gilgit-Baltistan’s economic and social development through innovative communication strategies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025