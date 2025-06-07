AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-07

Eid celebrated in parts of Khyber district

NNI Published 07 Jun, 2025 05:25am

KHYBER: Khyber district’s Bara region witnessed divided Eid celebrations once again as nearly 30 percent of the local population observed Eidul Adha Friday, in line with Saudi Arabia.

The rest of the population plans to celebrate the festival today (on Saturday), as per the official announcement by Pakistan’s central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

According to the report, hundreds of worshippers offered Eid prayers in Bara. After the prayers, people returned to their homes to fulfil the Sunnat-e-Ibrahimi—the ritual animal sacrifice performed in remembrance of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim’s (AS) obedience to God.

This year, Eid al-Adha fell on June 6 in Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Gulf countries, as well as Indonesia. Meanwhile, many other countries, including Pakistan and India, will observe it on June 7.

Globally, there are approximately 1.9 billion Muslims— around 25 percent of the world’s population. Indonesia has the largest Muslim population, with about 230 million, followed by Pakistan with 212 million, India with 200 million, Bangladesh with 150 million, and Nigeria with 100 million Muslims.

