Opinion Print 2025-06-07

‘Despite crushing defeat, Modi remains unlearned’

Qamar Bashir Published 07 Jun, 2025 04:59am

This is apropos three letters to the editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. I would like to state that whatever I have advocated in my those three letters does not constitute wishful thinking.

It is the proven trajectory of other regions—Europe, once ravaged by war, now stands united in trade and development.

China, Japan, and Korea, despite historical animosities, have built robust economic ties. Even the US and China, amidst fierce competition, maintain over $560 billion in bilateral trade because economic logic outweighs political posturing.

South Asia must learn from these examples. Pakistan, India, and Bangladesh share history, culture, language, and people. Their futures are intertwined.

It is time they act accordingly—before another war steals more lives, robs more futures, and deepens the wounds that already run too deep. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must realize that one cannot bomb a path to peace.

The Kashmir issue must be resolved, not ignored. Both nations must lower the rhetoric, end the cycle of blame, and focus on building a shared future.

The cost of continued conflict is too high, and the dividends of peace are too rich to ignore. The choice is clear: dialogue or destruction, cooperation or confrontation, a shared destiny or mutual ruin. The time to choose wisely is now.

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

