Forces kill 14 India-sponsored terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 14 Indian sponsored terrorists during an intelligence based operation in Datta Khel, North Waziristan.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was conducted on 2-3 June 2025 on reported presence of terrorists in the area. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Indian sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense exchange of fire, fourteen were killed.

ISPR said sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Earlier, security forces killed seven terrorists belonging to Indian proxy in two separate operations in Balochistan.

An intelligence based operation (IBO) was conducted in general area Mach, Kachhi district on reported presence of “Fitna al Hindustan” terrorists on June 2, 2025, ISPR said. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian-sponsored terrorists were killed.

In another IBO conducted in general area Margand, Kalat district, a “Fitna al Hindustan” terrorist hideout was busted and two terrorists were successfully neutralized.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.