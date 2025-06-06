AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Business & Finance

UBS hires tech bankers Larsen, Michlovich from BofA in New York

Reuters Published 06 Jun, 2025 02:00pm

NEW YORK: UBS hired two technology investment bankers in New York from Bank of America, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

David Larsen will join the Swiss bank in September, to focus on application software, according to the memo by Laurence Braham, the global co-head of technology for UBS’ investment bank.

UBS agrees private credit tie-up with General Atlantic

The lender also hired Rob Michlovich as a managing director focused on industrial and supply chain software, who starts in July. He previously advised BofA clients in industrials and tech.

“David and Rob collectively bring over 30 years of banking experience and have advised clients on numerous high-profile M&A and capital markets transactions,” Braham wrote.

“The software sector represents a significant global fee opportunity for the firm.”

