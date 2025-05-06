AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBS agrees private credit tie-up with General Atlantic

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 06:27pm

LONDON: Swiss lender UBS Group and U.S. investment firm General Atlantic have agreed to make a joint push into the booming market for private credit, the companies said on Tuesday in the latest deal between a bank and an alternative asset manager.

Under the partnership, UBS will source and find loans to make to companies in North America and Western Europe, which General Atlantic can then offer to investors through its investment strategies.

General Atlantic will manage a private credit team formed with executives from its credit arm and UBS Asset Management’s credit investment business, the companies said.

Private credit has boomed in recent years, as lightly-regulated providers such as asset managers gain market share from banks facing greater regulatory constraints.

That has forced banks to team up with private credit managers in partnerships that allow them to hold on to customer relationships without having to deploy their own capital.

UBS to sell India wealth business to 360 ONE, take 5% stake in India partner

Recent agreements include Deutsche Bank giving its asset management arm DWS the first look on deals it originates, while HSBC is also preparing to move into the market, Reuters reported last month.

Private credit refers to the loans typically made to riskier borrowers or companies looking to clinch mega buyouts with debt. These loans can be processed quickly and are an important source of funds for borrowers deemed too vulnerable by conventional banks.

The companies did not disclose the capital they will commit to the new partnership.

UBS General Atlantic

Comments

200 characters

UBS agrees private credit tie-up with General Atlantic

KSE-100 closes over 500 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

APTMA opposes new ‘draconian’ tax ordinance, calls for immediate repeal

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Gold price per tola gains further Rs6,100 in Pakistan

Read more stories