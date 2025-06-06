AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Pakistan Crypto Council reviews progress on digital assets regulatory framework

Obaid Abrar Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: A follow-up meeting of the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) was held Thursday at the Finance Division to review progress on the development of a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital and virtual assets in Pakistan. The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The meeting was attended virtually by Bilal bin Saqib, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Blockchain and Crypto and Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Crypto Council. Other participants included the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP); Secretary, Law & Justice Division; and Secretary, Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication.

Regulatory framework for digital, virtual assets discussed

During the meeting, the Ministry of Law and Justice tabled a draft of the proposed legal framework, developed through close collaboration with members of the Pakistan Crypto Council, key stakeholders, and technical experts.

The draft legislation outlines a robust regulatory structure for digital and virtual assets, encompassing governance mechanisms, licensing protocols, and investor protection provisions. Designed in alignment with international best practices and evolving global standards, the proposed framework seeks to position Pakistan as a forward-looking participant in the digital asset ecosystem.

