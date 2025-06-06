12 cities nationwide: JazzCash facilitating QR-based payments at 27 cattle markets

ISLAMABAD: JazzCash is facilitating QR-based payments at 27 cattle markets across 12 cities nationwide -- initiative replaces traditional cash transactions with seamless digital payments, ensuring safety, transparency, and convenience for cattle farmers, merchants, and buyers alike.

Following its success last year—facilitating the most widespread interoperable RAAST QR digital payments campaign and contributing over one-third of all QR transactions in the industry—JazzCash is once again enabling secure, efficient, and cashless transactions during this Eidul Azha season.

In line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision to promote digital financial inclusion, JazzCash is facilitating QR-based payments at 27 cattle markets across 12 cities nationwide. This initiative replaces traditional cash transactions with seamless digital payments, ensuring safety, transparency, and convenience for cattle farmers, merchants, and buyers alike.

The project aims to integrate rural and semi-urban communities into the digital economy, expanding access to essential financial services and fostering economic empowerment.

Adding to its innovative offerings, JazzCash has partnered with Saylani Welfare Trust to launch a digital Qurbani service through the JazzCash app. This service allows customers to conveniently select their preferred Eid day and pickup location or opt to have the meat distributed on their behalf, making the Qurbani process more accessible and hassle-free.

JazzCash hosts over 22 million RAAST IDs and an extensive network of more than 535,000 merchants. The platform facilitates the digitization of over PKR 20 billion in QR transactions every month, underscoring its pivotal role in driving the adoption of RAAST payments and advancing Pakistan’s fintech landscape.

“JazzCash is committed to empowering communities by making digital payments accessible, secure, and convenient. Our initiatives during this EidulAzha season reflect our dedication to financial inclusion, helping Pakistanis embrace the benefits of a digital economy,” said Khayyam Siddiqi, Head of Communication, JazzCash.

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech platform serving nearly 50 million customers, continues to spearhead the country’s digital payment revolution, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025