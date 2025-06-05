AIRLINK 158.12 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (1.52%)
Sri Lanka shares climb as all sectors but IT show gains

  • CSE All-Share index settled up 0.47% at 17,434.94
Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:26pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by gains in all sectors except information technology stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.47% at 17,434.94, advancing for the eighth straight session.

Industrial Asphalts (Ceylon) and Luminex were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All-Share, rising 33.33% and 25%, respectively.

IT, consumer staples lift Sri Lanka shares

Trading volume on the index fell to 222.1 million shares from 279 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 5.60 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($18.7 million) from 7.37 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 164.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 5.47 billion rupees, the data showed.

