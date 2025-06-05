Business & Finance
Suzuki Motor halted Swift car production due to China’s rare earth curb, Nikkei says
TOKYO: Suzuki Motor halted production of its Swift model cars in Japan since May 26 due to China’s rare earth restrictions, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.
The Japanese automaker had announced the planned production stoppage of the popular model through June 6 but had not given a reason.
Suzuki spokesperson was not immediate available for a comment when contacted by Reuters.
