Business & Finance

Suzuki Motor halted Swift car production due to China’s rare earth curb, Nikkei says

Reuters Published 05 Jun, 2025 10:51am

TOKYO: Suzuki Motor halted production of its Swift model cars in Japan since May 26 due to China’s rare earth restrictions, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

The Japanese automaker had announced the planned production stoppage of the popular model through June 6 but had not given a reason.

Pak Suzuki slashes prices on Swift models

Suzuki spokesperson was not immediate available for a comment when contacted by Reuters.

Suzuki Motor

