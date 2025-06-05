AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.56%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.20 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.94%)
FCCL 45.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
FFL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.03%)
FLYNG 59.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.05%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.44%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.61%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (9.92%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.69%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 168.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.18%)
PRL 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PTC 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
SEARL 91.97 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.3%)
SSGC 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.18%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.63%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.55%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
BR30 38,200 Increased By 144.9 (0.38%)
KSE100 122,149 Increased By 350.1 (0.29%)
KSE30 36,992 Increased By 8.3 (0.02%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-06-05

Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

AFP Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: Astronomers announced Wednesday they have discovered a massive planet orbiting a tiny star, a bizarre pairing that has stumped scientists. Most of the stars across the Milky Way are small red dwarfs like TOI-6894, which has only 20 percent the mass of our Sun. It had not been thought possible that such puny, weak stars could provide the conditions needed to form and host huge planets.

But an international team of astronomers have detected the unmistakable signature of a gas giant planet orbiting the undersized TOI-6894, according to a study in the journal Nature Astronomy.

This makes the star the smallest star yet known to host a gas giant.

scientists Astronomers Huge planet stars

Comments

200 characters

Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Engro Fertilizers shuts down EnVen plant for unscheduled maintenance

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Read more stories