AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (8.46%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,073 Increased By 273.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,956 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.08%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-06-05

PM for framing strategy to expand rail links with C Asia

NNI Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 09:27am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the formulation of a strategy to expand the railway network in order to enhance trade relations with Central Asian countries.

Chairing a meeting regarding Pakistan Railways in Islamabad on Wednesday, he noted that railway system is the backbone of any country’s economy. He emphasized the need for a sustainable rebuilding of railway infrastructure across the country for economic and industrial development.

He stated that the development of railways on modern lines is a key component of the national policy for regional trade and connectivity. He also instructed to expedite the work of connecting Gwadar to Pakistan Railways network.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing reforms in Pakistan Railways. In a separate development, Pakistan Railways announced a reduction in train fares on Eidul Adha.

Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi announced a 20 percent discount on fares during the three days of Eidul Adha.

Pakistan Railways also ran five special trains on account of Eid.

According to the details, the first special train departed from Karachi Cantonment Railway Station for Lahore at 1:00 pm on June 2. The second special train had left Quetta for Peshawar at 10:00 am on June 3.

On the same day, the third special train departed from Lahore for Karachi at 5:00 pm while fourth special train left Karachi Cantonment for Rawalpindi at 7:30 pm.

The fifth and final Eid Special Train departed from Karachi Cantonment for Lahore at 7:30 pm on June 4.

Railways Police has issued instructions to all Superintendent of Police (SP) Railways to tighten security in trains as well as at stations to avoid any untoward incident during Eid-ul-Azha days.

Pakistan Railways PM Shehbaz Sharif train fares Eid ul Adha Central Asian countries Pakistan Asian trade rail links regional connectivity Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi Eid ul Adha 2025 railway network

Comments

200 characters

PM for framing strategy to expand rail links with C Asia

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories