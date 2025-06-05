PTI’s rigging claims baseless, shameful: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claim of election rigging after suffering a clear defeat by 39,000 votes is extremely shameful and tantamount to denying reality.

She stated that according to the FAFEN report, 116 polling agents expressed satisfaction with the electoral process. She added that the people of Sambrial have out rightly rejected and cast away the anti-state narrative of the PTI founder. She said that the people of Punjab now vote for and strongly support Maryam Nawaz’s politics of public service, as the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the only party with a genuine vision for development, stability, and public welfare.

Responding to PTI leader Waqas Akram’s press conference, Azma Bokhari stated that PTI faced a humiliating defeat in the Sambrial by-election. As per FAFEN’s report, presiding officers duly provided Form 45 to polling agents, and out of 121 interviews conducted, 116 polling agents confirmed their satisfaction with the voting process.

She noted that the vote share of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Sambrial increased from 41% to 59%, while PTI’s vote share dropped from 35% to 29%. These statistics are enough to open the eyes of so-called intellectuals and analysts who continue to push PTI’s narrative, she said, adding: “Blaming the police and district administration instead of accepting defeat is a long-standing habit of PTI.”

She reiterated that the people of Sambrial have firmly rejected the founder of PTI’s anti-state rhetoric. The people of Punjab now vote for Maryam Nawaz’s politics of service and continue to support it. This seat has always belonged to the PML(N), and it will remain unbeatable in the future as well, she added.

