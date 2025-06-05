AIRLINK 158.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.64%)
BOP 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.86%)
CNERGY 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.55%)
KOSM 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.94%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.55%)
PACE 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
PAEL 43.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.39%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.49%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.07%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.26 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (4.2%)
WAVESAPP 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.94%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,076 Increased By 276.9 (0.23%)
KSE30 36,962 Decreased By -21.9 (-0.06%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-05

PTI’s rigging claims baseless, shameful: Azma

Recorder Report Published 05 Jun, 2025 06:08am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s claim of election rigging after suffering a clear defeat by 39,000 votes is extremely shameful and tantamount to denying reality.

She stated that according to the FAFEN report, 116 polling agents expressed satisfaction with the electoral process. She added that the people of Sambrial have out rightly rejected and cast away the anti-state narrative of the PTI founder. She said that the people of Punjab now vote for and strongly support Maryam Nawaz’s politics of public service, as the Pakistan Muslim League (N) is the only party with a genuine vision for development, stability, and public welfare.

Responding to PTI leader Waqas Akram’s press conference, Azma Bokhari stated that PTI faced a humiliating defeat in the Sambrial by-election. As per FAFEN’s report, presiding officers duly provided Form 45 to polling agents, and out of 121 interviews conducted, 116 polling agents confirmed their satisfaction with the voting process.

She noted that the vote share of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) in Sambrial increased from 41% to 59%, while PTI’s vote share dropped from 35% to 29%. These statistics are enough to open the eyes of so-called intellectuals and analysts who continue to push PTI’s narrative, she said, adding: “Blaming the police and district administration instead of accepting defeat is a long-standing habit of PTI.”

She reiterated that the people of Sambrial have firmly rejected the founder of PTI’s anti-state rhetoric. The people of Punjab now vote for Maryam Nawaz’s politics of service and continue to support it. This seat has always belonged to the PML(N), and it will remain unbeatable in the future as well, she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

by election PTI PMLN Azma Bokhari Punjab Information Minister FAFEN report PP 52 Sambrial

Comments

200 characters

PTI’s rigging claims baseless, shameful: Azma

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories