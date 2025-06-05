AIRLINK 158.00 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.44%)
BOP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.15 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.88%)
FCCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.48%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.15%)
FLYNG 59.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.7%)
HUBC 139.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.25%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
MLCF 77.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.73%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.66%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.43%)
PIAHCLA 19.24 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (8.46%)
PIBTL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.81%)
POWER 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
PPL 167.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.24%)
PTC 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
SEARL 91.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.11%)
SSGC 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.09%)
SYM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
TPLP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TRG 64.10 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (3.94%)
WAVESAPP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.38%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 13,079 Increased By 1.1 (0.01%)
BR30 38,183 Increased By 127.6 (0.34%)
KSE100 122,073 Increased By 273.6 (0.22%)
KSE30 36,956 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.08%)
Jun 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-06-05

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Anjum Ibrahim Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 08:00am

‘Operation Spiderweb’

“I learnt that 10,000 additional votes are referred to as an injection.”

“Really! Who said that?”

“Well informed source.”

“Ha!!!!”

“Why the scepticism?”

“Mainstream media the world over has begun projecting a reality that is not really reality.”

“Hmmm are you referring to the success of the Ukrainian Operation….no it wasn’t Sindoor but it did start with an S….hang on, it will come to me, Operation Spiderweb?”

“Russia will retaliate just like we did and need I add while there was general scepticism, and I am referring to the Western mainstream media, about our capacity to take on the Indians there is no such scepticismwith respect to Russia.”

“The Europeans want the Ukrainians to continue to the tenth round.”

“Tenth? Aren’t there a maximum of six rounds in professional wrestling of three minutes each…”

“Yep, and the Europeans are willing to give ammunition and money…”

“I thought the money was in the form of loans, and the collateral for the loans was the interest on the 300 billion-dollar Russian sovereign debt held mainly by the Europeans, though if push comes to shove they may decide to use the principal as well…”

“Hmmm, a sure recipe for massive withdrawals – Pakistanis with money banked in Europe beware!”

“Right anyway, the question is as Ukraine was losing the war with US and European support during the Biden administration, support that is continuing to this day in spite of Trump’s decision to be the mediator…”

“How do you define mediator?”

“Mediation does not necessarily mean a neutral party…”

“Ha, ha, indeed, so what about mediation between Pakistan and…”

“We must launch Operation mangalasutra – you know Indian women who are married wear this necklace and it epitomizes the strong bond between husband and wife…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Seriously…”

“I would propose that the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless begins a third party audit…”

“And the third party would be…?”

“Someone mutually agreed on.”

“I reckon that would be Farah Gogi.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS

KSE-100 stays flat after hitting all-time high

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Minister calls for talks as net metering hits 2,500MW

Textile bodies demand continuation of original EFS

Pakistan debt stock reaches all-time high of Rs75trn

Pakistan, ADB sign $300m ‘Subprogram II’ loan

DDT scheme has small positive impact on textile exports: World Bank

Trade with Iran, Afghanistan without EIF, FI waivers will remain difficult: SBP

Development projects across federal, provincial levels: NEC makes over Rs4 trillion FY26 allocation

Read more stories