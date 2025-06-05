PARTLY FACETIOUS

‘Operation Spiderweb’

“I learnt that 10,000 additional votes are referred to as an injection.”

“Really! Who said that?”

“Well informed source.”

“Ha!!!!”

“Why the scepticism?”

“Mainstream media the world over has begun projecting a reality that is not really reality.”

“Hmmm are you referring to the success of the Ukrainian Operation….no it wasn’t Sindoor but it did start with an S….hang on, it will come to me, Operation Spiderweb?”

“Russia will retaliate just like we did and need I add while there was general scepticism, and I am referring to the Western mainstream media, about our capacity to take on the Indians there is no such scepticismwith respect to Russia.”

“The Europeans want the Ukrainians to continue to the tenth round.”

“Tenth? Aren’t there a maximum of six rounds in professional wrestling of three minutes each…”

“Yep, and the Europeans are willing to give ammunition and money…”

“I thought the money was in the form of loans, and the collateral for the loans was the interest on the 300 billion-dollar Russian sovereign debt held mainly by the Europeans, though if push comes to shove they may decide to use the principal as well…”

“Hmmm, a sure recipe for massive withdrawals – Pakistanis with money banked in Europe beware!”

“Right anyway, the question is as Ukraine was losing the war with US and European support during the Biden administration, support that is continuing to this day in spite of Trump’s decision to be the mediator…”

“How do you define mediator?”

“Mediation does not necessarily mean a neutral party…”

“Ha, ha, indeed, so what about mediation between Pakistan and…”

“We must launch Operation mangalasutra – you know Indian women who are married wear this necklace and it epitomizes the strong bond between husband and wife…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Seriously…”

“I would propose that the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless begins a third party audit…”

“And the third party would be…?”

“Someone mutually agreed on.”

“I reckon that would be Farah Gogi.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

