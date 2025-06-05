Zardari greets Korean President

AIRLINK 158.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.48%)
BOP 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.95%)
CNERGY 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
CPHL 87.33 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.09%)
FCCL 45.52 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.97%)
FLYNG 59.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.77%)
HUBC 139.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
KEL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.77%)
KOSM 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 77.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.09%)
OGDC 210.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.49%)
PACE 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
PAEL 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.55%)
PIAHCLA 19.51 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (9.98%)
PIBTL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.29%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
PPL 167.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.3%)
PRL 33.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 26.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 91.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.22%)
SSGC 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.05%)
TELE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.29%)
WAVESAPP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.04%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.11%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 13,061 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.13%)
BR30 38,192 Increased By 137.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 121,912 Increased By 113.4 (0.09%)
KSE30 36,916 Decreased By -67.9 (-0.18%)
ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has extended his heartiest congratulations to Lee Jae-myung on his election as president of the Republic of Korea, said a press release.

