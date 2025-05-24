AIRLINK 162.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.22%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.97%)
FCCL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.05%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
FLYNG 50.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.04%)
HUBC 139.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.43%)
HUMNL 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-4.69%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.91%)
MLCF 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.24%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.22%)
PACE 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
PAEL 43.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.84%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
POWER 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.1%)
PPL 169.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.76%)
PRL 33.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
PTC 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 85.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
SSGC 34.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
TRG 62.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.41%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,739 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.24%)
BR30 37,506 Decreased By -158.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 119,103 Decreased By -50.4 (-0.04%)
KSE30 36,302 Decreased By -24.7 (-0.07%)
May 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-24

Pharma bodies decry being ignored by SCQB

Recorder Report Published 24 May, 2025 07:36am

KARACHI: In violation of the Sindh Drug Rules, pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors have expressed dismay over not being invited to an upcoming scheduled meeting of the Sindh Quality Control Board (SCQB), prompting concerns over transparency and regulatory fairness, Business Recorder has learnt.

In a formal letter to the Sindh Health Department, PCDA Secretary General M Asim Jamil expressed disappointment that the association, despite being the only registered trade body representing chemists, druggists, importers, and distributors, was not invited to participate in the Board’s scheduled meeting.

He emphasised that under the Sindh Drug Rules (Amended) 2010, relevant trade bodies must be consulted on matters related to pharmaceutical regulation.

“It has come to our attention that meetings of the SCQB are being scheduled, but PCDA has not been invited despite being a key stakeholder,” the letter read. “This raises concerns regarding transparency and fairness in the Board’s decision-making.”

PCDA also noted that the PPMA, which represents local drug manufacturers, had similarly been excluded from attending as an observer, further intensifying industry apprehensions about the lack of representation in regulatory proceedings that directly impact their operations.

Calling for immediate rectification, PCDA urged the Health Secretary to ensure the inclusion of both associations in future SCQB meetings to uphold fair practices and regulatory clarity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

pharmaceutical sector Pharma sector Sindh Drug Rules SCQB

Comments

200 characters

Pharma bodies decry being ignored by SCQB

Freelance services: Annual foreign exchange inflows may reach $500m

Agreed EFF conditions: Any deviation could affect future reviews

MYT regime: Nepra unveils KE’s 7-year D&T tariffs

Less hydel output: Generation mix changes may affect rebased tariff: Nepra

Tax ordinance will be reviewed, SAPM tells FPCCI

IMF has helped govt stabilise economy: Zardari

CDWP clears seven projects worth Rs104bn

PTBA urges FBR to extend ST return filing deadline

IMF dismisses misconceptions about lending to Pakistan

High Court judges’ transfer: SC affirms President’s constitutional authority

Read more stories