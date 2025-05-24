Pharma bodies decry being ignored by SCQB

KARACHI: In violation of the Sindh Drug Rules, pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors have expressed dismay over not being invited to an upcoming scheduled meeting of the Sindh Quality Control Board (SCQB), prompting concerns over transparency and regulatory fairness, Business Recorder has learnt.

In a formal letter to the Sindh Health Department, PCDA Secretary General M Asim Jamil expressed disappointment that the association, despite being the only registered trade body representing chemists, druggists, importers, and distributors, was not invited to participate in the Board’s scheduled meeting.

He emphasised that under the Sindh Drug Rules (Amended) 2010, relevant trade bodies must be consulted on matters related to pharmaceutical regulation.

“It has come to our attention that meetings of the SCQB are being scheduled, but PCDA has not been invited despite being a key stakeholder,” the letter read. “This raises concerns regarding transparency and fairness in the Board’s decision-making.”

PCDA also noted that the PPMA, which represents local drug manufacturers, had similarly been excluded from attending as an observer, further intensifying industry apprehensions about the lack of representation in regulatory proceedings that directly impact their operations.

Calling for immediate rectification, PCDA urged the Health Secretary to ensure the inclusion of both associations in future SCQB meetings to uphold fair practices and regulatory clarity.

