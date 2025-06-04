AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
IT, consumer staples lift Sri Lanka shares

  • CSE All Share index settled up 0.81% at 17,353.05
Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 07:01pm
Colombo Stock Exchange logo board is seen at CSE premises in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in information technology and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.81% at 17,353.05, rising for the seventh straight session.

Lion Brewery (Ceylon) and SMB Finance were the top two percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 22.13% and 16.67%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares notch eighth straight weekly gain

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index rose to 279 million shares from 271.9 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover inched up to 7.37 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.6 million), according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 395.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 7.05 billion rupees, the data showed.

