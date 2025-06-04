AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat, corn and soybeans stay firm as war and tariff news monitored

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 06:38pm

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat, corn and soybeans rose on Wednesday, underpinned by signs of a hardening conflict between Ukraine and Russia as well as hopes that tariff negotiations between Washington and grain importers like China and Vietnam will boost U.S. exports.

Favourable conditions for U.S. crops remained a curb on prices, which hit a six-month low for corn on Tuesday and a seven-week low for soybeans on Monday.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.6% at $5.39 a bushel by 1137 GMT.

The wheat market has been torn this week between concern over Black Sea grain trade, as Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian targets, and improved conditions for U.S. crops as estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly crop progress report on Monday.

“The renewed geopolitical tensions in the Black Sea continue to fuel market volatility,” Argus analysts said in a note, adding, “The stronger-than-expected increase in winter wheat and especially spring wheat crop ratings weighed on these products.”

Traders were also monitoring drought damage to the wheat crop in China, though it was unclear if this would prompt more imports given large Chinese stocks.

Wheat drops on improved US crop rating; corn hits six-month low

CBOT soybeans edged up 0.5% to $10.46 a bushel, while corn added 1.1% to $4.43-1/2 a bushel, putting the crops on course for a second daily rise as they recovered from this week’s lows.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to speak this week, the White House said on Monday, boosting hopes about negotiations, days after Trump accused China of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Worries about demand for U.S. soybeans from the world’s biggest oilseed consumer have curbed soybean futures this year.

Vietnamese firms, meanwhile, have signed memorandums of understanding to buy $2 billion worth of American farm produce, including corn, wheat and soymeal as part of efforts to seal a new trade deal between the two countries.

Investors remain cautious about trade tensions, however, amid Chinese restrictions on critical mineral exports and Washington’s move to double tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

Wheat Corn Soybeans Chicago corn corn price SOYBEANS price wheat crop wheat price

Comments

200 characters

Wheat, corn and soybeans stay firm as war and tariff news monitored

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories