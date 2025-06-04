AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Gulf stocks mixed as new tariffs take effect, oil prices retreat

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:39pm

Stock markets in the Gulf were mixed early on Wednesday, with US President Donald Trump’s duties on steel and aluminium going into effect, marking the latest chapter in a trade war that has rattled global markets.

Investor focus continues to be on the pace of trade negotiations, with a possible call this week between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the spotlight.

This comes after Trump accused China on Friday for violating a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions. Oil prices dipped, with Brent crude futures down 0.3% to $65.46 a barrel by 0644 GMT.

Prices were weighed down by increasing OPEC+ output and continued concerns over the global economic outlook due to trade tensions.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index was up 0.49%.

Arabian Pipes Company gained 3.63% in early trade.

JP Morgan also said on Tuesday that the kingdom was set to issue $12.6 billion in bonds for the rest of the year.

Markets in the UAE were trading higher, with Dubai’s main share index up 0.14% and Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index up 0.15% in early trade.

In Dubai, Commercial Bank of Dubai was the top gainer on the index, up 3.04%.The index is set for a third consecutive session of gains.

Gulf stocks settle varied on tariff uncertainty, rise in oil prices

Qatar’s benchmark stock index was down 0.36%, with maritime and logistics services provider Qatar Navigation down 1.09%, the top loser on the index.

Qatar recorded a budget deficit of 0.5 billion riyals ($133.31 million) in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from the finance ministry.

Total revenue stood at 49.9 billion riyals, down 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

Wednesday is the deadline for countries to submit their best proposals for trade deals with the US and a chance to avoid Trump’s hefty tariffs.

Markets are also expecting the wildfires that have swept Canada since last month to impact oil supply, despite a temporary relief from wet weather.

Wildfires in Alberta have affected more than 7% of the country’s crude oil output, according to Reuters calculations.

