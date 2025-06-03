AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
CNERGY 7.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CPHL 86.19 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.28%)
FCCL 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.83%)
FLYNG 59.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.8%)
HUBC 140.60 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.94%)
HUMNL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.79%)
KOSM 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.77%)
MLCF 76.80 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.71%)
OGDC 208.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.14%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PIBTL 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.68%)
PRL 33.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.48%)
PTC 26.05 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.34%)
SEARL 89.75 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.4%)
SSGC 36.27 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.72%)
SYM 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
TRG 60.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.94%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,883 Increased By 126.4 (0.99%)
BR30 37,677 Increased By 326.7 (0.87%)
KSE100 119,828 Increased By 950.5 (0.8%)
KSE30 36,413 Increased By 268.3 (0.74%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-06-03

Gulf stocks settle varied on tariff uncertainty, rise in oil prices

Reuters Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

DUBAI: Stock markets in the Gulf ended varied on Monday, as investor sentiment remained fragile after US President Donald Trump’s threat to double tariffs on worldwide steel and aluminium.

Trump accused China of violating a bilateral deal to roll back tariffs and announced a 50% tariff on steel and aluminium, rattling international trade. The tariffs are set to come into effect starting June 4.

Oil prices - a catalyst for markets in the Gulf - jumped by more than 4% after the OPEC+ group decided to keep output increases in July at the same level as the prior two months. .

Brent crude futures were up 3.97%, at $65.27 a barrel by 1220 GMT. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, decided on Saturday to raise output by 411,000 barrels per day in July.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5%, while Nasdaq futures lost 0.7%, suggesting a retreat at the opening bell later.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index settled 0.23% higher with packaging provider United Carton Industries up 4.52% and industrial company Savola Group up 4.66%.

“Sector performance was mixed but generally supportive, notably from the banking sector, which had experienced significant losses recently. Energy stocks also contributed positively, buoyed by higher oil prices,” said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest lender by assets, settled up 1.24%.

The UAE stock markets presented a mixed picture, with Dubai’s main share index settling flat and Abu Dhabi’s, benchmark index finishing down 0.39%. The Abu Dhabi index recorded a second straight session of losses. “The Dubai stock market was relatively stable after two previous sessions of losses. Momentum could remain intact and the market could continue to rise,” said Dahrieh. In Dubai, food and groceries delivery provider Talabat Holding was down 1.39%, while Amlak Finance rose by 14.55%.

aluminium Oil prices Gulf stocks

Comments

200 characters

Gulf stocks settle varied on tariff uncertainty, rise in oil prices

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains 700 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Tremors in Karachi cause considerable disruptions

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

Delegations to project Pakistan’s perspective on Indian aggression

Read more stories