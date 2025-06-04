AIRLINK 155.90 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (1.98%)
BOP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
CNERGY 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.69%)
CPHL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
FCCL 45.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.07%)
FFL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.46%)
FLYNG 59.49 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.02%)
HUBC 139.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.43%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.32%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.1%)
MLCF 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.73%)
OGDC 212.27 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (1.49%)
PACE 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.83%)
PAEL 43.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PIAHCLA 17.78 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.24%)
PIBTL 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.66%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PPL 168.39 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (1.85%)
PRL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.81%)
PTC 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.09%)
SEARL 89.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.14%)
SSGC 38.26 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.37%)
SYM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.63%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
TRG 61.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.02%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 13,078 Increased By 146.4 (1.13%)
BR30 38,055 Increased By 339.3 (0.9%)
KSE100 121,799 Increased By 1348 (1.12%)
KSE30 36,984 Increased By 399.9 (1.09%)
Jun 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Startup Recorder

Dubai Future District Fund supported 190 startups in 2024

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jun, 2025 02:26pm

The Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) reported over $1.65 billion in capital commitments and support for more than 190 portfolio companies in 2024.

The support came in the form of both direct investments and 12 ‘Fund of Funds’ initiatives, which DFDF in a statement on Tuesday said aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The figures were released during the Fund’s Annual General Meeting.

DFDF, whose founding shareholders are Dubai International Financial Centre and Dubai Future Foundation and whose fund size is AED 1 billion, said its efforts reinforced its role in advancing technology, talent, and venture capital in the region.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy backs 127 startups in Q1

Khalfan Belhoul, DFDF Board of Directors Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said: “These achievements underscore the central role that the Dubai Future District Fund plays in driving the growth of Dubai’s digital economy – one that thrives on innovation and leverages the latest future technologies across key sectors.”

Meanwhile Arif Amiri, DFDF Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority said, that “as the Fund continues to position Dubai as a global pioneer for innovation, we are more committed than ever to cultivating collaboration with partners globally who are also committed to driving future economic growth.”

Pakistan’s tech startups shine at Dubai’s GISEC

In 2024, DFDF “went beyond its core investment activities” to showcase how venture capital can serve as a conduit for public-private collaboration and scalable innovation, it said.

DFDF invest in funds in early to growth stages, across key sectors in technology that align with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, including PropTech, HealthTech, LogisticsTech, DeepTech, Circular Economy and Web3.

According to its website, it aims to do this “by boosting venture capital availability through our Fund of Fund investments into local, regional, and international funds, as well as co-investing in their portfolio of startups.”

The website explains that DFDF’s fund structure is evergreen, which means “we are not beholden to the 10-year lifespan of a typical VC fund, which allows us to focus on investing into opportunities with various return horizons and take a longer-term view on returns.”

uae Startups MENA Dubai tech startups Dubai Future District Fund

Comments

200 characters

Dubai Future District Fund supported 190 startups in 2024

PM Shehbaz says Pakistan-US relations entering ‘new era’

Pakistan open, ‘not desperate’ for talks with India, says foreign minister

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

After Pakistan downed Indian jets, Indonesia weighs purchase of China’s J-10s

Iran’s Khamenei dismisses US nuclear proposal, vows to keep enriching uranium

Govt vows full support for pharma sector, announces export issues desk

14 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Govt to ‘save millions’ as 155 railway stations in Pakistan go solar

CCP approves foreign acquisition in advertising and media firms

Race intensifies: Cherat Cement, Shirazi Investments move to acquire majority stake in ACPL

Read more stories