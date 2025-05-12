AIRLINK 150.25 Increased By ▲ 13.66 (10%)
Startup Recorder

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy backs 127 startups in Q1

  • This represents a 135% increase compared to the same period last year
BR Web Desk Published 12 May, 2025 03:09pm

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supported the establishment and expansion of 127 digital startups in the emirate during the first quarter of 2025, it said on Monday.

This represents a 135% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the chamber’s efforts to cement Dubai’s position as a preferred global hub for tech startups, its statement said.

During Q1 2025, the chamber organised four events aimed at supporting the business community, empowering startups, nurturing talent, building partnerships, and enhancing the ease of doing business in Dubai, it added.

In addition, 729 participants received training through the chamber’s digital upskilling programmes, designed to enhance the capabilities of specialised talent in advanced technology sectors and build a future-ready workforce.

Dubai International Chamber attracted 53 global companies in Q1 2025

The chamber continued its efforts to support companies looking to launch or expand their operations in Dubai through its ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, which offers access to a comprehensive suite of institutional services.

The platform also provides business matchmaking services to help companies identify suitable partners, investors, and clients.

“The chamber is committed to playing a pivotal role in positioning Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy,” said His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

“We are continuing to support the development of a fully integrated digital ecosystem, built on world-class infrastructure and forward-looking legislation.”

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

uae Startups MENA Dubai

