Jun 04, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Alleged involvement in corruption: FIA registers case against former Nadra chairman, others

Fazal Sher Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against former chairman National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) Muhammad Tariq Malik and others for their alleged involvement in corruption and corrupt practices.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered by the agency’s Anti-Corruption Wing (ACW) an enquiry was initiated on complaint of Malik Muhammad Afzal, joint secretary Ministry of Interior against Nadra officials that Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) submitted a complaint on allegations of violation of PPRA Rules 2004 in award of contract of 30 million Smart Cards worth $29.7 million on single bid basis against the market price of $0.2970 in China ( three cent per card) at a loss of at least 25 million to national exchequer for procurement of tender no: 13/2022. Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has also conducted a detailed inquiry and submitted report to Ministry of Interior in this regard, it says.

It says that during enquiry it is found that as per PPRA enquiry, criteria/technical specifications and experience clauses were allegedly enhanced to facilitate a specific company M/s SELP.

In this procurement, the price increased by 31 cents per smart card as compared to previous procurement of year 2020, it says, adding that as price was continuously decreasing from year 2013 to year 2020 due to factors like time and technology advancement.

According to allegations in TIP loss to national exchequer is $25 million USD, however, in the light of comparison between purchase orders of year 2013 to 2022 loss to national exchequer is approximately 31 cent per smart card for purchase order of 30 million smart cards during procurement of tender 13/2022. This exorbitant increase in price of smart card was only to get kick-backs and commission from vendors which has resulted in loss of millions of US dollars to national exchequer. Based on the sufficient oral and documentary incriminating evidence collected, it is crystal clear that accused persons in connivance with each- other are found involved in corruption and corrupt practices as well as criminal misconduct and criminal breach of trust as they have misappropriated Nadra funds; and they have also obtained illegal pecuniary benefits/gains by corrupt and illegal means and therefore, have committed offences u/s 409/109/420/468/471/34 PPC r/w section 5(2) 1947 PCA.

The other accused include Gohar Ahmad Khan, Sameer Enver Baig, Kamran Latif Ex-Director Production Nadra Headquarters, Jumana Noor, Muhammad Usman, Khurram Shahzad Ex-Director Technology and Development, Sanaullah Domki Assistant Director (HOD) Nadra, Rashid Javaid Chief Financial Officer Nadra Headquarters, Usman Cheema, Naveed Akhtar Channa Ex-HOD Procurement Department Nadra Headquarters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

