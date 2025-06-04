11,614 USC employees removed following closure of 1,925 outlets

ISLAMABAD: The government has shut down 1,925 loss-making Utility Stores outlets countrywide being operated by the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) and 4,060 out of a total 11,614 employees were sacked.

Briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production held here under the chairmanship of Senator Aon Abbas to discuss matters pertaining to various attached departments of the Ministry of Industries, Managing Director Utility Stores Faisal Nisar Chaudhry said the closure of these outlets has resulted in saving of Rs1.7 billion.

The MD USC said that if the management failed to privatise the USC annually Rs7 billion will be required to pay the salaries of the employees.

The MD of the USC told the committee that for the time being, the privatisation process had been stopped because of a lack of its audit for two years.

“The privatisation will take place after the audit is complete,” the USC MD said, adding that 5,000 permanent employees would be sent to the surplus pool, while 2,554 employees still on contracts and on daily wage basis would be laid off.

He added that the USC was on the government’s privatisation list. “The target is to complete the two-year audit in August 2025” after which the privatisation would be carried out, the MD stated. He also informed the committee that an initial estimate of the USC properties had been made.

According to the USC MD, there were 3,742 Utility Stores across the country, out of which, the government has shut down 1,925 loss-making stores. After the privatisation, only 1,500 stores would require staff. He also said that the USC’s monthly losses had been reduced to Rs220 million.

The chairman committee inquired the present status of Rightsizing in Utility Stores Corporation (USC). The department briefed the committee that restructuring/rightsizing plan aimed at the eventual privatisation of the USC was formally approved by the USC Board of Directors during its 185th meeting held on 27th December 2024.

The USC is being restructured under the restructuring plan according to which the loss-making stores of the corporation are going to be closed and surplus staff thereafter is being laid off. As part of the ongoing restructuring plan of USC, 1,925 stores have been closed and around 4,060 employees (1,823 contractual and 2,237 daily wages) have been laid off.

It was also disclosed that the USC will not have sufficient funds to pay salaries to its 5,000 employees beyond next month, due to the closure of a significant number of its outlets.

The USC officials informed the committee that the secretary had forwarded recommendations at the highest level, requesting that Rs7 billion funds be allocated for USC in the upcoming budget.

The MD USC said that the stores were running on government subsidies and now the government has decided to even provide Ramadan relief package through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to needy people.

He said that USC’s outstanding payment stand at Rs25 billion. The MD USC further stated that the management has decided to offer golden handshake scheme to 25 percent of the USC employees, otherwise, Rs2.7 billion annually will be spent on the salaries of these employees.

The chairman committee recommended that details of the employees recruited in 2007 and 2013 should be submitted in the next meeting, from each province providing 10 office orders. This will enable the committee to assess the duration of their contractual appointments. Additionally, it was recommended that representatives from the Board of Directors (BOD), CBA Union, and PC should be invited to the next meeting.

The meeting also discussed the role, functions and achievements of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC). The officials, while briefing the panel on PIDC, said that at the time of its creation, Pakistan did not inherit any industrial base as East and West Pakistan combined had only 34 factories out of a total of 921 industrial units in the Subcontinent i.e. 3.6 per cent. They said that the 34 industrial units including, textile mills, cigarettes, rice husking, cotton ginning and flour milling, contributing only 7 percent of GDP and employing only 26,400 people out of an 80 million population at that time. The East Wing produced 70 percent of the world’s jute, but there was not a single jute mill and West Bengal (India) was almost the sole buyer. In the West wing, only 16,000 of the total 15,00,000 cotton bales produced could be processed domestically.

Further, they told that industrial units setup by PIDC between 1952-1984 were 94 and country’s industrial growth during 1953-63 remained around 19.1 per cent which was almost solely due to PIDC. In 2005/06, a number of Section-42 (not-for-profit) Companies and Common Facility Centres were created as wholly-owned subsidiaries of PIDC for intervention in various sectors including gems and jewellery, marble/granite, handicrafts, sporting arms, dies and moulds, technology upgradation for skill imparting, setting up Common Facility Centres and introducing modern technology.

The PIDC provided seed money for their establishment. However, the companies had their own independent management and boards, directly appointed by the government, relevant department stated. The committee was informed that the seed money provided is not recovered, rather it is treated as a grant or donation.

The committee was apprised of the current status of PIDC projects. It was informed that Bin Qasim Industrial Park – SEZ (Karachi, Sindh), Korangi Creek Industrial Park – SEZ (Karachi), and Rachna Industrial Park – SEZ (Sheikhupura) have been developed. Naushahro Feroze Industrial Park – SEZ (Sindh) is currently under development. Block-A of Karachi Industrial Park – CPEC SEZ has received PC-1 approval (Rs7.4 billion), and the tendering process is underway. Additionally, Sargodha Industrial Park (Punjab) is also being developed.

Following the briefing, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla expressed concerns regarding the Port Qasim area, stating that a significant land has no industrial unit established and land is so expensive that an investor would have to spend most of their funds just to acquire the land, leaving little to no resources for setting up the industry. He added that such conditions are unlikely to attract foreign investors, and even if they do come, the challenges are so overwhelming that they eventually withdraw.

