AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
CPHL 85.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
FCCL 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.99%)
FFL 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.08%)
FLYNG 58.89 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.75%)
HUBC 140.14 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
HUMNL 11.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.52%)
KOSM 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
MLCF 76.87 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.81%)
OGDC 209.15 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.56%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.55%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 165.33 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.19%)
PRL 33.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
PTC 25.75 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.12%)
SEARL 89.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.56%)
SSGC 36.31 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.83%)
SYM 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
TRG 61.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
YOUW 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,931 Increased By 174.4 (1.37%)
BR30 37,716 Increased By 365.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 120,451 Increased By 1573.1 (1.32%)
KSE30 36,584 Increased By 439.4 (1.22%)
Markets Print 2025-06-04

Nikkei erases day’s gains as caution grows over global trade

Reuters Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped in the final minute of trading on Tuesday, extending its losing streak to a third day, as traders turned increasingly nervous about global trade tensions.

The Nikkei ended the day 0.06% lower at 37,446.81, with 122 of its 225 components declining, 98 rising and five ending flat.

The broader Topix slipped 0.22%. Japan’s safe-haven yen provided a headwind after strengthening as far as a one-week high of 142.40 per dollar early on Tuesday.

A firmer currency reduces the value of overseas revenues for Japan’s exporters. Automakers underperformed, with Suzuki Motor tumbling 4.51% to be the Nikkei’s biggest percentage decliner.

Honda lost 0.94%. Toyota Motor declined 0.59%, showing little reaction to domestic media reports that Toyota Industries would accept its $42 billion takeover bid. Toyota Industries rose 0.77%.

US President Donald Trump’s administration wants countries to submit their best offer on trade negotiations by Wednesday, as officials seek to accelerate talks with multiple partners ahead of a self-imposed deadline in just five weeks, Reuters reported.

Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping will probably speak this week, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday, days after Trump accused Beijing of violating an agreement to roll back tariffs and trade restrictions.

Despite the simmering uncertainties, a gauge of Nikkei volatility eased to 24.57%, moving into the middle of the narrow range of the past month, following a surge to as high as 62.46% in early April, when Trump unveiled his “Liberation Day” reciprocal tariffs.

“With Nikkei 225 VIX returning to pre-spike levels, the market rally driven by fading uncertainty may be ending,” Bank of America Securities strategists said in a note. “However, global earnings estimate revisions appear to be bottoming, suggesting the market is unlikely to undergo a sharp decline.”

