PARTLY FACETIOUS: IG Sindh says Malir jail houses mainly drug users and…

“What’s the difference between judicious and judiciary?”

“Hey, there is no relationship between the two words that I know of. And if this is your way of referring to the Monday statements by the Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless on the outcome of the twenty-sixth constitutional amendment…”

“The guy has little access to news and visitors are limited to an hour or so per week, so sometimes he blows hot, and sometimes he blows cold. I guess on Monday, he blew hot.”

“Oh, so you reckon he was injudicious while commenting on several subjects on Monday, but this may change when next he interacts with the world?”

“He also claimed that an interview was sought with the Third Wife, and she refused.”

“And like other wives, she tells no tales, right?”

“Maybe that has been his experience – his two previous wives perhaps told no tales.”

“Hmmmm.”

“Anyway, for your information, spiritual guides, pirs, never lie.”

“But wives…”

“Shut up, as there has been no survey done on the subject matter, the subject matter being whether pirnis as wives sometimes twist facts and…”

“Gotcha, anyway, can you confirm if The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless has requested to be transferred to Malir jail.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“By the way, have they caught all the 200 plus who escaped from Malir jail?”

“The IG Sindh visited the jail and said that Malir jail houses mainly drug users and…”

“I thought drug use was prevalent in all jails – local and foreign.”

“No, one told him about that survey. Besides the IG seemed to imply that all those not yet caught, I heard 50 plus, will be caught soon and…”

“Will any heads roll?”

“No I think one of the conditions for the GSP plus status given by the European Union requires us to ban capital punishment.”

“But the US has capital punishment, and the EU does do what the US wants it to do.”

“Different strokes for different folks.”

