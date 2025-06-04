Gong ceremony to marklisting of NETS International Communications held

LAHORE: The Gong ceremony for marking the listing of NETS International Communications on the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) Board of PSX was conducted at Pakistan Stock Exchange Regional Office. This landmark event signifies a pivotal moment for NETS International and a significant stride for Pakistan’s burgeoning digital economy.

NETS International specializes in developing, managing, and expanding communication networks with operations spanning Pakistan, the UAE, UK, USA, KSA, and Germany.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) saw 3.676 million ordinary shares offered at a fixed price of PKR 10 per share, representing 10% of the company’s post-issue paid-up capital. The issue was fully underwritten by Dawood Equities Limited and advised by LSE Capital Limited, with subscription for accredited investors.

From PSX: CEO, Farrukh H Sabzwari. Chief Listing Officer, Syed Ahmad Abbas, Regional Business Development Lead, Sarmad Hussain

From NETS International: Muhammad Nadeem (CEO - NETS International Pakistan), Khalid Mahmood (COO - NETS International Pakistan), Hafiz Muhammad Ali (Group CFO - NETS International), Muhammad Shaheer (CFO - NETS International Pakistan), Danial Khushnood (Company Secretary - NETS International Pakistan), and Adil Mir (Head of Marketing Group - NETS International).

From LSE Capital Limited: Aftab Ahmad Chaudhary (CEO), Amir Zia (Director Investment Banking), and Inam Ullah (Company Secretary).

Farrukh H Sabzwari, CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange, shared his remarks, stating, “We are delighted to welcome NETS International to the PSX GEM Board. This listing represents a significant step for the company and for the broader capital market in Pakistan. It underscores the PSX’s commitment to fostering growth for innovative enterprises and providing diverse investment opportunities. We look forward to NETS International’s continued success and its contribution to Pakistan’s digital landscape. In addition, MD – PSX also stressed the need to focus on the development of the IPO Market in Punjab and KPK Regions which hold great potential as there is a wide array of industries that require awareness on the Capital Markets and how it can contribute in their growth.”

In his message to the attendees, Jahangir Ahmad, Group Managing Director of NETS International, stated, “This IPO is more than just a financial milestone — it’s a strategic leap toward global scalability and sustained innovation. It marks the beginning of a new chapter — one where we aim to lead Pakistan’s digital evolution with integrity and vision.”

Muhammad Nadeem, CEO of NETS Pakistan, added, “We’re proud to become a listed entity. This step reflects our confidence in Pakistan’s technology sector and our resolve to build long-term value for stakeholders.”

Aftab Ahmad Chaudhary, CEO of LSE Capital Limited, commented on the occasion, “LSE Capital Limited is immensely proud to have advised NETS International on this successful IPO. Their listing on the GEM Board marks a significant achievement, underscoring the vibrant potential of Pakistan’s technology sector and the growing investor confidence in innovative companies like NETS. We believe this listing will unlock new avenues for growth and contribute substantially to the nation’s digital transformation agenda.”

Proceeds from the IPO will be primarily utilized to retire short-term debt and align the company with regulatory standards, in preparation for a future listing on the PSX Main Board.

