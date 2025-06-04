AIRLINK 152.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-1.04%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-04

Italy’s national day: SAPM attends celebrations

Press Release Published 04 Jun, 2025 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Fahd Haroon, Minister of State/Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media, attended the celebration marking the National Day of the Italian Republic this evening at the Embassy of Italy in Islamabad. The event, hosted by H.E. Marilina Armellin, Italy’s Ambassador to Pakistan, brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, and members of the cultural and media communities.

Haroon extended warm greetings to the people and government of Italy on the occasion of Festa della Repubblica, which commemorates the founding of the Italian Republic on June 2, 1946.

“It was a pleasure to be part of this celebration,” said Haroon. “Pakistan and Italy enjoy a longstanding friendship rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and meaningful cooperation. Events like these are a reminder of our growing partnership and the promise it holds for the future.”

Pakistan and Italy have enjoyed over seven decades of diplomatic relations, with expanding collaboration across trade, education, climate action, innovation, and cultural exchange. Haroon also thanked Ambassador Armellin for her warm hospitality and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Italy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

