World Bicycle Day: Bicycle best vehicle for human health & environmental protection: CM

Recorder Report Published 04 Jun, 2025

LAHORE: “Bicycle is the best vehicle for human health and environmental protection,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on ‘World Bicycle Day.’

She added, “There is a need to raise public awareness on the importance of adopting cycling culture in cities. If bicycles are still used as a means of transportation in Europe, why not here?”

The Chief Minister said, “By adopting bicycles, health and natural environment can be saved. Bicycles not only save fuel but also give protection against pollution and disease. School and college students should be encouraged to cycle. Students should be made aware of the benefits of using bicycles. Using bicycles should be preferred for a healthy lifestyle.”

She highlighted, “UN has also acknowledged the importance of cycling since 2018 by declaring bicycles as a cheap and environmentally friendly means of transportation. Cycling culture is being promoted for a healthy and safe environment.”

