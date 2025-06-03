FO condemns remarks of Indian leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday condemned in strongest possible terms the recent remarks made by Indian leadership, including those delivered in Behar, describing them as reflective of a deeply troubling mindset that prioritises hostility over peace.

Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson stated this while responding to media queries concerning a flurry of antagonistic statements made by the Indian leaders as well as the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on 29 May 2025.

“Indian leadership’s recent remarks including those made in Behar reflect a deeply troubling mindset that prioritises hostility over peace. Any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality,” he added.

The international community is well aware of India’s record of aggressive behaviour, including documented support for terrorist activities within Pakistan, FO spokesperson said, adding these facts cannot be obscured by hollow narratives or diversionary tactics.

It is worth mentioning here that India Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said, “As far as our engagement with Pakistan is concerned, our stand has been clear. Any engagement has to be bilateral. We would like to reiterate that terrorism and talks cannot go together. They need to hand over to India, noted terrorists, whose records and list we submitted to them some years ago. Talks on J&K will be held only on the vacating of AJK and when Pakistan hands over the territory to us. As far as the Indus Water Treaty is concerned, it will remain in abeyance till the time Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support to cross-border terrorism.”

Censuring the Indian assertions, FO spokesperson clarified that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region. Pakistan will continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation, he pointed out.

The developments of recent weeks have once again underscored the utter futility of jingoism and coercion. India cannot and will not achieve its objectives through threats, misrepresentation, or force.

“Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression,” the spokesperson said.

Durable peace in south Asia demands maturity, restraint, and a willingness to address the root causes of conflict not the pursuit of narrow political gains at the expense of regional harmony, he added.

