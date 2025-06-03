AIRLINK 152.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-1.48%)
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Maryam felicitates Hina Arshad Warraich on victory

Recorder Report Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 07:35am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N candidate Hina Arshad Warraich on her victory in the constituency PP-52 Sambrial by-election.

The CM said that the winning candidate will come up to the expectations of the people of Sambrial who have reposed their complete trust in her leadership abilities.

She said that she congratulates and expresses gratitude to the people of Sambrial as well from the core of her heart. She highlighted that brilliant victory of PML-N in the by-election is an ample display of people’s complete trust in the government’s policies.

She said that the victory of the PML-N candidate manifests untiring, selfless and continuous service to the people of Punjab. The people have clearly distinguished between those who serve the country and those who spread sedition. She said that the journey of development and progress is underway rapidly under the dynamic leadership of President PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and its positive results will reach to all and sundry soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz by election PMLN PP 52 constituency of Sialkot Hina Arshad Warraich PP 52 Sambrial

