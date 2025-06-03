AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
Opinion Print 2025-06-03

Collaborative efforts required to reduce smoking rates faster

Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture in its efforts to reduce smoking. Rapid progress will require a united front—governments, businesses, health organisations, and individuals working in close collaboration.

Without strong leadership and sustained public — private partnerships, the vision of a smoke-free future will remain out of reach. Governments must recognise the important role of smoke-free products in reducing tobacco-related harm.

Embracing science and innovation, along with clear regulations that prevent youth uptake, enables them to make informed adult choices. Addressing misinformation and fostering dialogue between public and private stakeholders is equally crucial.

A powerful example of this approach can be seen in Sweden. By embracing smoke-free alternatives alongside conventional tobacco control efforts, Sweden has rapidly reduced its smoking rates and is now poised to become Europe’s first smoke-free country, with fewer than 5% of adults smoking.

This forward-thinking model has led Sweden to achieve one of the lowest smoking rates in the developed world. Karl Fagerström, a clinical psychologist from Spain, further endorsed the Swedish philosophy, stating: “Public health benefits of the Swedish strategy are ‘very high.’ Compared to the rest of the European Union, Sweden has 44% fewer tobacco-related deaths.

Data shows that, although Sweden has a level of nicotine consumption similar to the European average, the country has a 41% lower incidence of lung cancer.” Pakistan can draw lessons from Sweden’s success.

Encouraging the use of scientifically backed smoke-free products has the potential to offer a less harmful path for adult smokers and reduce the long-term health burden on the country’s healthcare system.

Abu Bakar Kareem (Karachi)

