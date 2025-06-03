Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB forms spl legal team

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday constituted a special legal team to pursue the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam — commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case — against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

According to an official notification, NAB Prosecutor General Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah formed the five-member prosecution team with the approval of the NAB chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025