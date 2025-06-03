AIRLINK 152.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-1.61%)
BOP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
CPHL 86.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
FCCL 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.35%)
FFL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
FLYNG 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.63%)
HUBC 141.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.41%)
HUMNL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
KEL 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
KOSM 5.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
MLCF 77.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.98%)
OGDC 208.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PAEL 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.54 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.94%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
PPL 164.00 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.37%)
PRL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.09%)
PTC 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.96%)
SEARL 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
SSGC 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.47%)
SYM 14.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.39%)
TRG 60.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.47%)
YOUW 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
BR100 12,870 Increased By 112.7 (0.88%)
BR30 37,630 Increased By 279.3 (0.75%)
KSE100 119,830 Increased By 952.7 (0.8%)
KSE30 36,419 Increased By 273.9 (0.76%)
Jun 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-06-03

Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB forms spl legal team

Fazal Sher Published 03 Jun, 2025 06:14am

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday constituted a special legal team to pursue the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam — commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case — against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

According to an official notification, NAB Prosecutor General Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah formed the five-member prosecution team with the approval of the NAB chairman.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NAB Al Qadir Trust case

Comments

200 characters

Al-Qadir Trust case: NAB forms spl legal team

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 900 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Attock Cement acquisition: Alpha Cement files PAI as Bestway exits the race

Sec 179(4) Customs Act: Power of FBR to grant extension ‘narrower’: SC

Budget FY26: APCC proposes historic Rs4.083trn outlay

Fauji Foundation, KAPCO eye majority stake in Attock Cement

Overseas Pakistanis: Special Facilitation Desks in major cities

Pakistan in serious talks with Russia on steel mills issue

FBR reforms: PM Shehbaz orders 3rd-party validation

Tremors in Karachi cause considerable disruptions

Read more stories