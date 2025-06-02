AIRLINK 156.99 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.56%)
Pakistan, Afghanistan push ahead with UAP rail project

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 09:26am

ISLAMABAD: In a bold bid to reshape the geopolitics of Central and South Asia, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi dialled in a high-stakes phone call on Sunday to push forward the game-changing Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Line project.

The proposed 573-kilometer rail link, stretching from Tashkent through Kabul to Peshawar and connecting to Gwadar and Karachi ports, carries a projected cost of $4.8 billion. It is poised to serve as a vital artery linking Central Asia’s landlocked economies to international markets, potentially turbo charging economic ties and fostering deeper regional connectivity.

According to a statement from Foreign Office, the two ministers agreed on the urgency of finalizing the framework agreement swiftly for the UAP Railway project, reflecting a shared commitment to cementing this infrastructure vision. The dialogue follows Dar’s recent conversation with Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Saidov Bakhtiyor Odilovich to coordinate final details for the project’s forthcoming signing ceremony.

Pakistan, Russia, CARs: meeting on UAP rail plan likely on April 23-24

Beyond infrastructure, the phone call underscored a parallel diplomatic thaw. Afghanistan’s Amir Khan Muttaqi welcomed Pakistan’s recent move to elevate its diplomatic mission in Kabul from chargé d’affaires to ambassador level – a gesture Kabul has pledged to reciprocate by upgrading its envoy in Islamabad.

Both countries have been maintaining embassies headed by chargés d’affaires, a reflection of strained ties over decades marked by mistrust and conflict.

“This is a very positive development,” Muttaqi said, framing the diplomatic upgrade as a milestone in the “brotherly countries’” evolving relationship. The mutual embassies’ upgrade follows similar steps by China, the first nation to accept an ambassador from the Taliban-led government, and the UAE, signalling a cautious but tangible international shift towards engagement with Afghanistan’s new regime.

Both the ministers also reviewed progress on a slate of agreements from Dar’s April visit to Kabul, reaffirming their commitment to fostering mutual trust and cooperation in a region historically fraught with geopolitical volatility.

As Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan move forward with this massive rail project and diplomatic rapprochement, the moves may herald a new chapter of connectivity and stability in a part of the world long challenged by division and uncertainty.

