Jun 02, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-06-02

Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025: Fazl announces nationwide protest movement

Amjad Ali Shah Published 02 Jun, 2025 06:12am

PESHAWAR: JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that parliament cannot make legislation contrary to the Quran and Sunnah, adding that today’s difficulties were being created for marriage below the age of 18.

Addressing at a press conference here on Sunday, Maulana Fazl said Council of Islamic Ideology has rejected Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2025.

JUI chief announced a nationwide protest movement against the recently proposed legislation on underage marriage, declaring the bill contrary to Islamic teachings.

JUI-F chief said the Islamic identity of the country was being deliberately targeted and eroded.

“We are still passing through an era of subjugation,” he remarked, alleging that legislation was being made in violation of the Quran and Sunnah, which the JUI-F would never accept.

He also lauded the restoration of ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan as Afghan Taliban Afghanistan had condemned terror activities carried out in Pakistan.

Fazl stated that democracy had failed to protect its own space, and laws were being enacted under the pretext of FATF and IMF pressures.

“Today, the Constitution is being trampled upon in Pakistan, and we reject these government actions. A robust movement will be launched against them,” he said.

He criticised the proposed law on underage marriage, stating that it goes against Islamic principles.

“The condition for marriage in Islam is not age, but physical maturity (bulugh). The JUI-F completely rejects this bill,” he said, adding that the Council of Islamic Ideology had also dismissed the bill.

“No legislation contrary to the Quran and Sunnah will be accepted. Our stance is clear and unwavering,” he reiterated.

The JUI-F leader announced a large public gathering in Hazara Division on June 29, where the party will unveil its future course of action.

He also commented on global affairs, saying a new conflict has emerged post-9/11. “JUI-F believes the Asian region must come together in unity and strength,” he added.

Expressing concern over regional tensions, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “recklessness” had heightened the threat of conflict. India’s aggression poses a real danger. Pakistan and Afghanistan are indispensable to each other, he said.

Fazl also criticised PPP, saying its protests were not against corruption but against the exposure of their own alleged corruption. He said if there’s truly been Rs 40 billion in corruption, mere accusations are not enough.

